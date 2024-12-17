Police sub-inspector kills self in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Palghar: A police sub-inspector on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The 35-year-old sub-inspector was posted with Arnala police station under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police.

The PSI hanged himself from the ceiling of his house in the Bolinj locality, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to identify the reason behind the extreme step, he added.