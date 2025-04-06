Cop kills self with his service carbine in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A police constable allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after shooting himself with his service carbine here, officials said SP City Satyanarain Prajapati said that the body of Constable Rupendra, bearing a gunshot wound, was discovered late Sunday evening near a railway track in the Civil Lines police station area.

His service carbine was recovered near the body. Rupendra was assigned as a gunner to a judicial magistrate in the area, Prajapati said.

"The body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem examination," said the SP. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG