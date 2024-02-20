Cop kills self with service revolver at police station in Nashik

Nashik, Feb 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police station in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, an official said.

Inspector Ashok Najan reported for duty at Ambad police station in the morning and allegedly shot himself in his cabin, the official said.

Najan was found lifeless on his chair by police personnel present on the premises and was taken to the district hospital, he said.

Following the incident, police commissioner Sandeep Karnik and other senior officials reached the police station, the official said.

The cause for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, and a probe has been initiated, he said. PTI COR ARU