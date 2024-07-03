Cop mowed down by tractor carrying illegally mined gravel in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police head constable was mowed down by a tractor driver who was transporting illegally mined gravel in the state's Tonk district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area when Head Constable Khushiram Bairwa (35) tried to stop the tractor late on Tuesday night, police said.

"Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver hit the head constable and left him grievously injured. The policeman was referred to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur where he died during treatment," Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Bhanwarlal Vaishnav said.

The tractor driver, Javed, has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he said.

The body was handed over to Bairwa's family after post-mortem examination. He will be cremated with full state honours, the SHO said.