Cop on Amarnath duty dies in accident, total deaths during yatra climbs to 31

Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) An on-duty policeman died in a road accident in the outskirts of the city, taking the death toll during this year's Amarnath Yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 31, officials said on Tuesday.

Special Police Officer Zahoor Ahmad Khan was hit by a vehicle in the city's Maloora area late on Monday while he was on yatra duty, they said.

Khan died due to his injuries, the officials added.

More than 2.60 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31. PTI MIJ SZM