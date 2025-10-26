Cop on motorcycle hit by truck in UP's Pratapgarh, dies

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 55-year-old police sub-inspector died in a collision with a truck on the Chilbila-Amethi road here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Lohangpur village and the truck driver is yet to be traced, they said.

Sub-Inspector Mahanand Tiwari, a resident of Chitrakoot, was posted at the Women's Police Station.

Tiwari was on his way on a motorcycle to Antu Police Station for some investigation work when he was hit by a truck, Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Raj said.

He was killed on the spot, the officer said.

Tiwari's body was for a post-mortem.

The police are looking for the truck driver.