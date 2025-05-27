Cop on patrol dies in road accident in UP's Lalitpur

Banda (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 56-year-old sub-inspector died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in the Sadar Kotwali area of Lalitpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh Parihar was in charge of the Birdha police outpost, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Mushtaque said.

He said Parihar was on a patrol on a motorcycle Monday night.

His bloodied body was found near an under-construction bridge near Khadera village the next morning, with his motorcycle, helmet, and service revolver lying near him.

Prima facie, it appears that he died after being hit by an unknown vehicle, the SP said. PTI COR NAV VN VN