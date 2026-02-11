Cop on patrol killed in road crash in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur Feb 11 (PTI) An inspector was killed and two others were injured when a police van collided with a car in Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, an officer said.

The incident occurred around 4 am near the Durga Mandir area, where Mahila Thana SHO Jyoti Nayak was on a patrol with a constable.

The collision turned the van on its head and dealt serious blows to Nayak's head.

The three, including the driver, were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Nayak dead, the police said. PTI SDA VN VN