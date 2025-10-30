Cop records statement in Hathras stampede case that claimed 121 lives; next hearing on Nov 6

Hathras, Oct 30 (PTI) A court here on Thursday recorded the statement of a woman constable in connection with the stampede that occurred during a religious congregation of self-styled godman Bhole Baba in Hathras last year, which claimed 121 lives, officials said.

The court has now set November 6 as the next date for further proceedings, a lawyer involved in the case said.

The stampede occurred on July 2 last year between Mughalgarhi and Phulrai villages. Most of the victims were women and children.

According to officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already completed its proceedings on the charge sheet submitted before the district court.

Court proceedings for evidence and trial have begun, officials said.

Police have named 11 accused, including Bhole Baba's sevadar Devprakash Madhukar, holding them responsible for the tragedy. All the accused are currently out on bail.

The self-styled godman, also known as Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari, however, is not an accused in the case. Police had earlier filed a 3,200-page chargesheet against the 11 accused.

Advocate Munna Singh Pundeer, the defence counsel, said that constable Aarti recorded her statement with the court on Thursday.

He said the next hearing in the case has been scheduled for November 6, when another woman constable, Kshama Saini, who was injured during the stampede, is expected to record her statement.

Pundeer further claimed that the tragedy was the result of alleged police negligence, due to which some personnel were also suspended.