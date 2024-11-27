Cop removed from field duty for stalking woman in distress

Khandwa (MP), Nov 27 (PTI) A police station in-charge in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was removed from field duty for allegedly stalking a woman who had sought his help to sort out a dispute with her husband, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman had allegedly been facing harassment from the cop for the last six months, the official said.

According to the police official, the woman had approached Harsud police station in-charge Amit Kori for help.

Meanwhile, the couple resolved the dispute among themselves and started living together. However, Kori took advantage of the woman's plight and started making advances, he said.

When the woman blocked Kori's phone number, he went to her place and tried to come close to her. He started following her on social media by messaging her frequently, the victim alleged in her complaint submitted to the Khandwa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Rai.

Kori allegedly threatened the woman when she resisted his attempts.

Unable to stand the harassment, the woman approached the superintendent of police on Tuesday with a complaint and shared details of chatting and voice recording on her mobile phones.

The SP swiftly ordered Kori's line-attachment and directed Additional SP (Rural) Rajesh Raghuvanshi to investigate the matter, the official added.

Raghuvanshi confirmed that Kori was line-attached.

Raghuvanshi said he would submit the investigation report to the SP after recording statements of the woman and Kori. PTI COR MAS NSK