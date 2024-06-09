Cop run over with tractor by sand mafia in UP's Nawabganj

Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old constable was run over with a tractor allegedly by the sand mafia in Nawabganj area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night when constable Rohit Kumar, a resident of Bijnor, went to Nagla Chandan on a tip-off about illegal sand mining with Sub Inspector Santosh Kumar and Constable Chaman.

When they stopped the tractor-trolley, and other policemen began questioning the mafia, the driver hit Kumar with the tractor and injured him seriously, police said.

Kumar was rushed to the Lohia hospital and was later taken to a private hospital. He died during treatment Sunday morning.

Kumar was 2021 batch constable, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

The SP said those involved in the incident have been identified and will be arrested soon. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN