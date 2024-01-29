Cop, scribe, woman held for extortion on govt engineer's complaint in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jan 29 (PTI) A policeman and a journalist were among three persons arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort money from a government engineer with the threat of a rape case, a Gadchiroli police official said.

The engineer had said policeman Sushil Gavai, who was known to him, had booked a hotel room for him and two women in Nagpur for January 3, a release from the Gadchiroli police informed.

"As per the complainant, one of the women falsely accused him of rape. Gavai, journalist Ravikant Kamble and the two women sought Rs 10 lakh from him. Superintendent of Police Nilotpal directed the Crime Branch to nab the accused," he said.

Gavai, Kamble and one of the two women have been arrested for extortion and other offences, he added. PTI COR CLS BNM BNM