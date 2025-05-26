Cop shot dead during raid by criminal's associates in Ghaziabad

Noida, May 26 (PTI) A 32-year-old constable part of a Noida police team out to catch a wanted criminal in Ghaziabad was shot dead by his associates, police on Monday said.

The police spokesperson said the incident took place in Mussoorie area late Sunday night, when the team raided a location looking for Qadir, wanted in a case registered in Noida's Phase-III Police Station.

When the team caught Qadir, he and his associates attacked them with weapons, fired gunshots, and pelted them with stones.

Constable Saurabh was shot in the head and was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The policeman was a native of Shamli and was posted at Phase-III Police Station.

Sub-inspectors Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, Nikhil were injured in the attack, the spokesperson said.

Qadir, currently in custody, has 16 criminal cases filed against him and is a history-sheeter of Thana Mussoorie, the officer said.

"His death has caused a huge loss to the police department," he said about Constable Saurabh. PTI COR VN VN