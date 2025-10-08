Cop sought Rs 2 lakh loan, loses Rs 6.65 lakh to cyber fraud

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) A cyber fraudster allegedly posed as a representative of a finance company and tricked a Mumbai Police constable into paying Rs 6.65 lakh after the latter applied for a loan of Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that a fake mobile phone application resembling the genuine one of the finance company had been created to commit the crime.

After downloading the application and submitting all the required documents last month, the constable received a call from a person who identified himself as a representative of the company, a police official said.

He made the constable pay money under various pretexts, including verification charges and GST fees, from September 16 to October 2, totalling Rs 6.65 lakh. The transfer was made through 40 transactions.

With the loan not being credited in his bank account, the cop realised that he was being taken for a ride, and lodged an FIR. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK