Cop stabbed after protest over rape of tribal girl turns violent in Dhule

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) A police personnel was stabbed and injured by a man on Monday after an agitation over the rape of a tribal girl in Maharashtra's Dhule district turned violent, an official said.

The police have apprehended five persons in connection with the incident that occurred around 3 pm near Gujarathi Complex in Shirpur taluka, where a group of agitators had blocked the road, he said.

The official said that a team led by assistant police inspector Jaypal Hire were clearing the road when a heated argument ensued.

A group of protestors started assaulting the police, forcing them to cane charge and angered by this, one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed API Hire in the back, he said.

Hire, who is posted as in charge of Shirpur Taluka police station, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Five persons have been apprehended and a case has been registered, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Sakal Adivasi Samaj, Birsa Army and other social organisations organised a silent march demanding justice for an eight-year-old girl who was raped by a man.

More than 5,000 people had gathered for the march, demanding a fast-track trial in the case and strict punishment for the accused.

The protesters submitted their demands at the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer and dispersed at 12.30 pm.

Most of the agitators left the area, but a group of around 20 people stayed back and again gathered near Gujarathi Complex, where they blocked the road and a state-owned MSRTC bus, the official said.

The situation is under control and peace has prevailed, he said. PTI DC ARU