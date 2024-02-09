Cop suspended for harassing woman complainant

Mangaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) A head constable attached to the Kavoor police station here has been suspended for allegedly mentally harassing a woman who approached the station to lodge a complaint, police sources said.

City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal issued the suspension order based on the woman’s complaint that the head constable, Santhosh, had threatened and sent abusive messages to her mobile phone.

It is alleged that the policeman had secured the mobile number of the woman when she came to the station and later used to torture her by sending abusive messages. He also allegedly threatened her with life if she lodges a complaint against him.

Unable to bear the torture, the woman had filed a complaint with the city police commissioner. PTI MVG MVG ANE