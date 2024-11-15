COP29: NGT chairperson addresses judicial event

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Friday addressed a judicial event at the ongoing annual UN climate conference, COP29, in Azerbaijan’s Baku, a release said.

Advertisment

Justice Shrivastava was part of a panel on the 'Role of the Judiciary in the Implementation of Forest Laws'.

According to the release, "Representing India at COP29, the NGT Chairperson delivered a key address emphasising the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding environmental laws, particularly in the areas of forest protection, climate change mitigation, and pollution control." It said Justice Shrivastava, in his address, noted that judicial mechanisms are vital in holding governments and industries accountable for their environmental obligations, ensuring compliance with international agreements, and fostering a culture of sustainability.

"He called for increased collaboration between national courts and international legal frameworks to address the interconnected challenges of climate change and environmental degradation," the release said.

Advertisment

It said that the NGT chairperson’s participation at COP29 reaffirmed the country’s commitment to global environmental cooperation and highlighted the significant role of the judiciary in the nation's environmental governance. PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK