COP29: NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava to participate in judicial event

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava will be part of a panel in a judicial event on Saturday at the ongoing annual UN climate conference, COP29, in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

According to the ‘Programme of Judicial Events’ scheduled on November 16 at the conference, Justice Shrivastava is part of panel on the 'Role of the Judiciary in the Implementation of Forest Laws'.

Other judges on the panel include those from Belgium, Nepal and Mozambique.