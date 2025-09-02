COP30 must be summit of implementation: President designate Correa do Lago

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) COP30 president designate Andre Correa do Lago said the climate summit in Belem must mark a shift from negotiations to implementation and open its doors to a broader set of actors essential for delivering results.

"As we approach Belem, we must recognise that different stakeholders... civil society, developing countries, developed countries and business each have their own expectations. The challenge for COP30 is to find a balance that strengthens the climate regime while also expanding it beyond what has too often been a restricted and bureaucratic process," he said on Monday at a dialogue co-hosted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the Embassy of Brazil.

He said that the summit must be remembered for action rather than procedure.

"This COP must open its doors to more actors who will be essential for implementation. We already have more than 500 initiatives and pledges, of which around 300 remain active. Belem should be the COP of implementation where we showcase these initiatives as a true granary of solutions," he said.

"It is not just about what has been negotiated, but about demonstrating results through an action agenda that translates solidarity into practice," Correa do Lago added.

COP30 CEO Ana Toni said the summit rested on four pillars: the negotiations, the summit itself, the Action Agenda and mobilisation for implementation.

She said that after a decade since the Paris Agreement, the real urgency was to "make solidarity concrete" by agreeing on the USD 1.3 trillion annual finance goal, enabling technology exchange and linking finance to both mitigation and adaptation.

Jonathan Pershing, COP30 Special Envoy for North America, said what began in Paris as a negotiation process was now moving to one of delivery.

"We are moving from setting goals to delivering them. Success will rest on building trust through action, not a single declaration, but thousands of initiatives across countries, cities and communities," he said.

Arunabha Ghosh, Founder-CEO of CEEW and COP30 Special Envoy for South Asia, said India and Brazil had a special role in shaping this transition.

"Climate leadership is not a crown worn only on one head; it must be built by many hands, in good faith, with a common purpose," he said.

On this occasion, CEEW released a study proposing a six-point framework to mobilise USD 1.3 trillion annually by 2030 to support developing countries.

The proposals include freeing fiscal space, scaling concessional capital for adaptation, targeting public finance for mitigation, strengthening development finance institutions and expanding South-South cooperation. PTI GVS HIG HIG