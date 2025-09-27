Copies of court orders to be available online in Uttarakhand

Nainital, Sep 26 (PTI) Taking a step towards digital justice, the Uttarakhand High Court has implemented the Electronic True Copy Rules, 2022, under which certified copies of orders and judgments of the High Court and all subordinate district courts will now be available online.

According to the notification, these rules will come into effect immediately.

Applicants can obtain e-true copies by visiting the official website or mobile app of the high court or district courts and providing information such as name, mobile number, and email. These copies will also be sent directly to the applicant's email.

The high court has also directed all district judges, family courts, labour courts, consumer commissions, and Lok Adalats to ensure wide publicity of the new rules. PTI DPT MNK MNK