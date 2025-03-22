National

Cops alert as drone camera crashes inside AIIMS campus in J-K

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
AIIMS Jammu Drone

Jammu: A drone camera was seized after it crashed on a residential building inside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district, officials said on Saturday.

The campus falls under the 'no-flying zone' category, and the presence of the drone has prompted a security alert, police said.

After being informed by some residents who noticed the drone falling on Friday night, a team from Vijaypur police station seized it from the roof of a residential building in the campus, they said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of law and an investigation is on, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Jammu AIIMS Drone drone attack