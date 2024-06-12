Cops announce cash reward for information on murder of woman after her body parts found in trains

Indore, Jun 12 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP), which is trying to crack the mystery of the body of an unidentified woman being found in pieces inside two passenger trains in Indore and Rishikesh, on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone giving concrete clues in the murder case.

Two hands and two legs of the woman, in her early 20s, were found on Monday in a passenger train in Rishikesh, while the remaining body parts were recovered on Sunday from another passenger train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, located around 1,150 km from the holy town in Uttarakhand, a GRP official said.

"We will give a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who gives us concrete information linked to the murder of the woman," GRP's Indore unit Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori told reporters.

He said that 'Meera Ben' and 'Gopal Bhai' were written on the girl's hand in Devanagari script.

"The suffix 'ben' after a woman's name and 'bhai' after a man's name are commonly used in Gujarat, but the names of Meera Ben and Gopal Bhai on the woman's hand were tattooed in the Devanagari script used for writing Hindi language, instead of Gujarati," Kori said.

From this, we suspect that the woman belonged to any area of Madhya Pradesh adjoining the Gujarat border, he said.

The SP said different teams of the GRP are trying to identify the woman with the help of local police in the border areas of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed at railway stations in and around Indore was being scanned to identify the accused, he said.

"It is very clear that the accused tried to mislead investigators by placing the pieces of the young woman's body in separate passenger trains after killing her," Kori said.

The SP quoted a conversation with the experts who conducted the post-mortem as saying that the body of the woman was probably cut with a hard and blunt weapon. PTI HWP MAS NP