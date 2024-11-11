Cop's arm severed, police driver injured while removing bodies from railway track in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Nov 11 (PTI) A sub-inspector lost his arm, and a police vehicle driver sustained injuries when they were struck by a train while responding to the scene of a double fatality on the railway tracks.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near the Karaiya Bhadoli railway station, about 260 km away from Bhopal on Sunday evening.

According to Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Mishra, the in-charge of Bandakpur police post, arrived at the location after reports surfaced that two men had fallen from a moving train and died.

Initial investigations show that while Mishra and his team were in the process of removing the duo's bodies from the tracks, a train unexpectedly approached and struck them.

Advertisment

Eyewitnesses reported that one individual attempted to pull Mishra out, but in the attempt, Mishra's right arm was severed, and he also sustained head injuries.

"The exact circumstances of the incident will be clear once the injured officers are able to speak," SP Somvanshi told PTI here.

When asked how the cops were unable to hear the sound of an approaching train, the SP said, "It remains a mystery as to why they did not hear the train approaching. We have heard that they might have been engaged in phone calls during the incident, but this information will have to be verified." Both Mishra and the injured driver, Yawar Khan, were shifted to the Government Medical College in Jabalpur for treatment but due to medical complications, Mishra's severed arm could not be reattached.

Advertisment

The officers will continue their treatment in Jabalpur, and if necessary, they may be transferred to another medical facility via air ambulance. PTI COR ADU MAS SKL BNM