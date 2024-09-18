Cops arrest man within six hours of registering FIR for wife's murder

Palghar, Sept 18 (PTI) Police cracked the murder of a 34-year-old woman by tracing and arresting her husband within six hours of registering the case in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Police acted swiftly after the matter was reported by the daughter of the couple to Virar police station early Friday morning.

The accused, identified as Gopal Rathod, 37, was arrested from Kopar railway station near Kalyan while trying to escape to his hometown in Karnataka, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Virar, Jayant Bajbale.

Rathod, an alcoholic, allegedly stabbed his wife Bharti to death at around 4:30 AM on Friday at their house in Phulpada area of Virar (West) over a domestic dispute, the DCP said, adding that the accused also used to doubt the victim's fidelity.

"Police tracked Rathod using footage from CCTV cameras and activated network of informers. Acting on a tip-off, Rathod was nabbed from Kopar station when he was about to board a train to Bidar," a police official said. PTI COR NSK