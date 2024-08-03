Cops arrest trio; seize country-made pistol and four bullets from them

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city and seized from them a country-made pistol and four bullets, an official said.

The action was taken by the crime branch of the Thane city police on Wednesday, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some habitual offenders and criminals were coming near a hotel in Retibunder Kalwa, a team laid a trap in the evening of July 31 and nabbed the trio when they arrived at the spot. The police seized from them one country-made pistol and four live rounds," the official of Kalwa police station said.

An case under provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the trio identified as Arvind Sonawane (24), Ashish Gaikwad (22), both from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, and Hasim Harun Khan (23), who is from Nashik. PTI COR NP