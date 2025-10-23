Cops attacked by villagers in MP's Panna while arresting culpable homicide accused; 2 hurt

Panna (MP), Oct 23 (PTI) Two policemen were injured when villagers pelted stones and attacked cops with sharp weapons when they went to nab a man wanted in a culpable homicide case in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Thursday.

During the attack on Wednesday evening, the villagers, who also comprised relatives of the accused, snatched two guns from the policemen, which were later recovered, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bandana Singh Chauhan told reporters that a team from the Brajpur police station had gone to Dharampur to arrest one Pancham Singh Yadav, who has been booked under BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

"When the police team was returning after arresting him, the accused's family members, relatives, and some villagers pelted stones and then attacked them with sharp weapons. Brajpur police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoria and constable Ram Niranjan Das were injured in the attack," the official said.

The official said both policemen were sent to Satna for treatment.

Chouhan said on receiving information about the attack, Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu arrived at the scene with heavy police force and brought the situation under control.

Accused Yadav has a criminal background and faces several cases in different police stations, according to the ASP.

Chouhan said he has been arrested in the culpable homicide case.

Latching on the attack on policemen, Opposition Congress questioned the law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state and targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari posted a video of the incident on social media platform 'X' and hit out at Yadav.

"Home Minister Mohan Yadav ji! Pancham Yadav, accused of culpable homicide in Panna district, along with 40-50 people, attacked the police team with axes! The station officer and constable were taken hostage! After the attack, eight policemen had to abandon their weapons and flee the scene!" he said.

Patwari, a former state minister, asked the CM to give up the home portfolio and sought to know who was protecting criminals? "The Home Minister is adamant that he will remain in office! It seems that even the Chief Minister has become helpless! The 'double-role' 'double-mistake' (Yadav as CM and Home Minister) is causing 'double-damage' to law and order! The public was already suffering, and now police are also being beaten up!" Patwari said.

The law and order situation will improve only when the "most unsuccessful" Home Minister resigns, the Congress leader remarked. PTI MAS RSY