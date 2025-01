Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) Twenty-four persons, including 19 women staffers, were booked after a bar was raided in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The raid took place on January 14, the Kongaon police station official added.

"The accused were indulging in obscene acts. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obscenity and other offences. No one has been arrested in the case. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM