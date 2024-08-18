Cops book second wife and her relatives over education baron's death

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Four months after the death of education baron Shivajirao Jondhale, police in Dombivli have registered an FIR against his second wife and four of her relatives for alleged culpable homicide, an official said on Sunday.

No arrest has been made so far as the investigation is underway in the case registered on Saturday.

Jondhale, a cancer patient, died on April 19 for want of proper treatment after the accused persons shifted him out of a hospital to his home. He was held captive from April 6 to April 16, stated the FIR registered on a complaint lodged by Jondhale's son.

Prima facie, usurping of the property was the motive, the official said quoting the FIR.

The accused persons are identified as Jondhale's second wife and four of her relatives.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304, (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 387 (Putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 383 (extortion), 384 (Extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

A police official said the case was registered under IPC as the death of Jondhale dates back to April 19, weeks before the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita replaced the British-era penal code. PTI COR NSK