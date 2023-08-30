Cops booked on corruption charges in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) A constable and a special police officer (SPO) were suspended and booked under corruption charges for allegedly taking a bribe from a man and threatening him with issuing him a challan, police said.

An FIR was registered against the cops at civil lines police station, police said on Tuesday, adding that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

According to police, a person approached the SHO of civil lines police station on Tuesday and showed a video in which two policemen on a police rider bike in the area were purportedly taking Rs 1,000 from him after threatening him with issuing a challan.

Police personnel identified the accused as constable Suresh and SPO Sher Singh. An FIR under the anti-corruption act has been registered against the duo, they said.

Police commissioner Vikas Arora said that they have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and if any employee was found involved in corrupt activities, strict action will be taken against him. PTI COR SKY