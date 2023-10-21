Cops bust bogus call centre in Navi Mumbai, probe suggests US citizens targetted

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has busted a bogus call centre operating from a mall in Nerul and the initial investigation suggested that calls were made to target US citizens through specific software resulting in the revenue loss to the Indian government, an official said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against 13 persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far.

"The accused persons made outbound calls using VCdial/Nextiva software and made the calls through gateway bypass and VOIP which caused revenue loss to the government," the official added.

He said the accused posed as representatives of US companies and sold medicines, including Viagra etc. They obtained the details of credit cards/debit cards of people and cheated them.

Police recovered several gadgets and hard discs from the call centre. PTI COR NSK