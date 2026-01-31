Cops bust prostitution racket in Latur; four women rescued, one held

Latur, Jan 31 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur city have exposed a prostitution racket being run from a flat in a residential building and rescued four women, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Latur police raided a seventh-floor apartment in the Adarsh Colony area on Friday, they said.

The team rescued four women, who were being forced into prostitution. Police also arrested a woman who was allegedly operating the illegal activity.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station, and a probe is underway, said an official. PTI COR NR