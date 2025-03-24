Cops bust prostitution ring, rescue four women from Kalyan hotel

Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) Police busted a flesh trade racket being operated from a hotel in Kalyan city of Thane district and arrested two women while four victims were rescued, an official said on Monday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Crime Branch in Lal Chowkie area on Sunday.

A case was registered under sections 143(1) and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for human trafficking, as well as provisions of the PITA Act.

The accused women had allegedly forced the victims into prostitution and earning money.

The rescued women have been sent to a shelter home for rehabilitation.

The official said further investigations are underway. PTI COR NSK