Cops caught taking bribe from puncture shop owner in Delhi's Wazirabad

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a puncture shop owner in north Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area, police said on Monday.

The accused, ASI V Thakur and Constable (driver) Rakesh, were deployed on a Police Control Room van in Wazirpur, they said.

Mohammed Sabir, who runs a small puncture repair shop in the locality, approached the vigilance branch at Barakhamba Road alleging that the PCR staff had been pressuring him to pay a monthly bribe to continue his work.

"Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid on Sunday near the Fire Station in Wazirpur Industrial Area. During the operation, ASI Thakur was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2,000 as bribe on behalf of constable Rakesh," a police officer said.

Both policemen were apprehended on the spot and later booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Police Station. PTI SSJ VN VN