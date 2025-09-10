Cops convicted in fake encounter cases attacked inside Patiala jail

Patiala, Sep 10 (PTI) Two convicted retired Punjab Police officers were attacked by a fellow inmate on Wednesday inside Patiala Central Jail, authorities said.

The officers had been convicted in separate fake encounter cases.

Another retired inspector, convicted in a different case, was also injured in the attack.

Those attacked were former deputy superintendent of police Gurbachan Singh, and former inspectors Suba Singh and Inderjit Singh.

Gurbachan and Suba are serving life sentences awarded by CBI courts in fake encounter cases.

The attack was allegedly carried out by Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, an accused in the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri.

Sunny allegedly struck the three repeatedly on their heads and faces with sharpened cutlery.

Suba Singh sustained deep facial injuries and was taken to Rajindra Hospital, while the other two are under medical observation.

According to preliminary information, Sunny suspected that the former police officers were informing jail authorities about his activities.

A few months ago, a heated argument erupted between them over similar suspicions.

On Wednesday, while all inmates were seated inside the barrack, Sunny launched an assault.

The jail staff rushed the injured to the hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma visited the jail to review the situation and later met the injured at the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema said an FIR has been lodged against Sunny at the Tripuri Police Station over the attack.

"The motive appears to be suspicion and personal animosity inside the jail barracks, but the exact cause will be ascertained after recording detailed statements of the injured," another officer said.

On December 25, 2024, Gurbachan Singh was sentenced to life term in a 32-year-old case.

He was convicted for killing constable Jagdeep Singh Makhan and special police officer Gurnam Singh Pali. At that time, the two policemen's bodies were cremated as "unidentified." On August 5, 2025, Suba Singh and a few others with him were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in a 1993 case of a fake encounter of seven people in Tarn Taran.

Inderjit Singh was already in jail, having been convicted in a different case, when the two landed there. PTI COR CHS VN VN