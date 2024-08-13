Cops crack multiple mobile phone theft cases with arrest of two

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) With the arrest of two persons in Thane district of Maharashtra, police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked multiple cases of mobile phone theft that occurred in the recent past.

According to police, a number of mobile phone theft cases had taken place within the Naupada police station limits in Thane city of late.

"In the wake of these incidents, the police had stepped up vigil. While probing one such incident from April, the police received a tip-off that one of the miscreants was from Bhiwandi in the district. The accused, identified as Faid Vahid Shaikh (20), was nabbed," an official said.

During his interrogation, it was found that four such offences were registered against him in Naupada alone.

He named another accused, Azaruddin Moinuddin Momin, and the police nabbed him by laying a trap on August 11. The police found that he was involved in six such crimes in Naupada, he said.

The police recovered 24 mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles collectively worth Rs 5.40 lakh, the police official said.

It came to light during the investigation that Momin sent the stolen mobiles through a merchant in Mumbai to Nepal via Madhya Pradesh. PTI COR NP