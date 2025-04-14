Cops deny man died due to loud music

Nashik, Apr 14 (PTI) Police have rejected reports that a 23-year-old man died due to loud music being played at a programme in Nashik, asserting that tuberculosis infection was the cause of his death.

The incident occurred in Panchvati area of the city on Monday night when loud DJ music was played at a programme, police said.

Nitin Ranshinge, who was standing at the venue, felt dizzy and fell, with blood oozing from his nose and mouth. He was rushed to a private hospital by his brother where he was declared dead.

Citing a medical report, a police official stated that Ranshinge was suffering from Tuberculosis (TB), which caused his death. PTI COR NSK