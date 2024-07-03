Cops detain BJP workers heading towards Pune Cong office

Pune, July 3 (PTI) Police on Wednesday prevented a potential clash by detaining BJP workers who were heading towards the Congress office in Pune amid a war of words between local leaders of both parties.

Tension started building this morning after BJP's Pune city president Dhiraj Ghate put up hoardings condemning Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus in the context of BJP.

Hitting back, Pune city Congress president Arvind Shinde claimed Ghate roams around in police protection fearing for his life.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde also condemned right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide's remarks on women's attire.

Angered by Shinde's jibe, BJP workers started marching towards Congress Bhavan in Shivaji Nagar area even as activists of the opposition party assembled at the party office.

However, the timely intervention of the police prevented a clash.

"We detained BJP workers who were on their way to the Congress office to avoid any untoward incident," said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

Police have beefed up security in Shivaji Nagar by deploying additional personnel.

At a programme during 'wari' (annual pilgrimage procession) in Pune on June 30, Bhide commented that women wearing "dress material" should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja (performed by married women). He also made some remarks allegedly demeaning India's independence. PTI SPK NSK