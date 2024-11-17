Cops determine identity of dismembered body found in Kalwa; probe underway

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The police have established the identity of the man whose dismembered body was found in the Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city last week, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Balji Ramlaut Yadav, a resident of a slum in Mumbra, senior inspector Sailesh Salvi of the Thane city police said.

The man's body was found on November 10, with his head hanging from a tree and the torso lying a short distance away in the bushes near Parsik Nagar in Kalwa, he said.

The official said it was challenging to ascertain the man's identity as the body was in the advanced stage of decomposition. However, the police found that his shirt had the tag of a Mumbra-based tailor and a prescription from a clinic in the locality.

Inquiry notices were sent to all police stations in the Western Regional Division, and the description was published in the police gazette.

At the clinic, officials learnt that one Balgovind Yadav had visited to inquire about his missing brother. The man was traced, and he identified the deceased as his brother Balji, the official said.

He said the victim was reported missing on October 20 in a complaint registered at Shil Daighar police station.

The police are exploring all angles to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Balji's death. PTI COR ARU