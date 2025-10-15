Cops examining money trail, expenses of Kundra, Shilpa Shetty in Rs 60-crore cheating case

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Money trail in the Rs 60-crore cheating case involving businessman Raj Kundra and his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty was under scrutiny and probe was also on to ascertain whether the expenses made by the duo were bona fide, police officials said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), probing the case, was examining the bank accounts since 2015 of a company linked to the high-profile couple and investigating whether the expenses shown therein were reasonable, an official said.

During the examination of accounts and fund flow, it came to light that Shetty had received Rs 4 crore from the company as her fees, he informed.

EOW officials are recording statements of the related persons in the now-defunct firm. Police have so far recorded statements of Kundra, Shetty and RP (resolution professional) of the company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, said the official.

The actor, in her statement, earlier said she was not looking after day to day affairs of the company and she was paid celebrity fees for appearing on the platform (Best Deal).

The case against Shetty and Kundra was registered at Mumbai's Juhu police station for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

In his complaint, Kothari has alleged that between 2015-2023, the couple had induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company (Best Deal), but the amount was diverted and used for their personal benefits. PTI DC RSY