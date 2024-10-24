Cops expose betting racket operated from Dubai on pretext of online gaming; 4 held

Indore, Oct 24 (PTI) Police have detained four persons from Indore in Madhya Pradesh after busting a betting syndicate being operated from Dubai under the guise of online gaming, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, a house in Palsikar Colony here was raided.

A betting gang was found there operating under the pretext of online gaming, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Four persons, working as local agents of a syndicate operating from Dubai, were detained from the house, he said.

Advertisment

An initial probe indicated the gang was being operated from Dubai through a website and had its agents in different cities of India, the official said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that people have a little chance of winning in betting going on under the guise of online gaming, while the gang operators and agents get a lot of money," he said.

A laptop, two computers, seven mobile phones, other devices and details of betting were recovered from the possession of the accused, the official said.

Advertisment

A detailed investigation was on into the betting racket, he added. PTI HWP MAS GK