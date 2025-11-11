Cops foil cattle smuggling bid, rescue 52 buffaloes from truck; three held

Nanded, Nov 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday rescued 52 buffaloes after intercepting a container truck and arrested three individuals for alleged illegal smuggling of cattle in Nanded district of Maharashtra, officials said.

Police discovered that buffaloes were crammed tightly inside the truck and tied with ropes in an extremely cruel manner, causing distress and injury. The accused failed to produce any valid documents or veterinary certificates for the transport, police claimed.

The buffaloes and the truck, collectively valued at Rs 45 lakh, have been seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused individuals, identified as Irfshad Ishaq, Sufiyana Jan Mohammad (26), and Hanni Jan Mohammad (25), are residents of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR NSK