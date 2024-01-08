Cops foil dacoity bid at petrol pump in Palghar; woman among 6 held

Palghar, Jan 8 (PTI) Police have foiled a dacoity planned at a petrol pump on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested six persons, including a woman, in this connection, an official said on Monday.

Acting on an information, the crime branch sleuths on Friday night found a jeep parked near Jivdani helipad in Virar area with a group of individuals discussing their plans, an official from Virar police station said.

After overhearing the conversation, the police learnt about their plan to commit dacoity at a petrol pump in the area and immediately alerted senior officials.

The police were attacked when they tried to apprehend the dacoits, resulting in injuries to two security personnel, the official said.

Later, the police arrested six persons, including a woman. All the accused, in the age group of 20 to 48 years, suffered minor injuries while being apprehended, as per the FIR.

Another accused, hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, managed to escape, the official said.

The police seized a chopper, some large knives and other accessories commonly used in dacoities from the accused and impounded their jeep, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Three of the arrested persons hailed from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, two from Ahmednagar and one from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, the police added. PTI COR GK