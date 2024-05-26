Cops foil Jharkhand-based gang's plan to target coal bizman; 4 held

Raipur, May 26 (PTI) Four members, including a sharpshooter, of the Jharkhand-based Aman Sahu gang have been nabbed from Raipur and Rajasthan after a 72-hour secret operation on inputs that they are planning to kill a coal businessman, a Chhattisgarh Police officer said on Sunday.

Advertisment

He said the plan was hatched by Mayank Singh, who operates the Aman Sahu gang from Kuala Lumpur.

Shooters operating under Mayank Singh carry out attacks on the targets identified by Aman Sahu and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, the police officer said. ­ "A 72-hour secret operation was conducted based on intelligence inputs that a Chhattisgarh-based coal businessman, who operates in Jharkhand, is the target of the gang," Raipur (Range) Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra told reporters.

Pappu Singh alias Papsa was nabbed from Rajasthan while Mukesh Kumar, Devendra Singh and the shooter Rohit Swarnakar were taken into custody from separate places in Raipur, he said.

Advertisment

Paspa, Kumar, and Singh hailed from Rajasthan while Swarnakar is a resident of Jharkhand, he said.

Police seized a pistol and a magazine from Swarnakar.

The gang members told the police that Mayank Singh had prepared the plan and sent Swarnakar to Indore to provide him with a pistol and a magazine, the IG said, adding that Swarnakar was later sent to Raipur city via train.

Advertisment

It was Mayank Singh who assigned Papsa the task of arranging two bikers, following which he hired Kumar and Devendra Singh and sent them to Raipur via bus, he said.

The gang members used to make phone calls through the Internet using codewords for each other, he added.

"The code name/number of the shooter was '29-29' while the codewords for Kumar and (another shooter) were 'Ram-Ram' and 'Jai Mata Di'," the IG said.

Mayank Singh had told the gang members that the name of the "target" would be shared once they reach Raipur, he said, adding the potential target is yet to be identified as interrogation is underway.

A case has been registered against the four accused on charges of extortion and 'preparation for committing dacoity' of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. PTI COR NSK