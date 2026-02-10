Cops foil Ravi Godara gang's bid to expand network in Guj, two held

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Two men allegedly linked to the Rajasthan-based Ravi Godara gang, who were trying to establish an extortion racket and identify local targets, were arrested in Ahmedabad following a seven-hour operation, crime branch officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the crime branch intercepted Aman alias Bacha (Ehsanali Saiyad), 25, and Suhaib alias Chintu (Firozkhan Pathan), 26, before they could establish their criminal network in Ahmedabad.

Both are residents of the Kota district in Rajasthan, officials added.

Police said the duo had a significant criminal history, with more than 20 cases registered against them, including offences related to organised extortion, attempted murder, targeted shootings (sharpshooting), and violations under the Arms Act.

They had recently integrated with the Ravi Godara network and migrated to Ahmedabad with the intent of expanding their extortion racket and identifying local targets, police said.

The crime branch is currently coordinating with Rajasthan authorities.

After completing preliminary legal formalities, the accused duo will be handed over to the Kota Police for further investigation. PTI KVM PD NSK