Cops hold mock drills in Pune to test preparedness for emergency situations; NSG commandos take part

Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Police on Friday conducted mock drills involving multiple agencies on roads and key establishments like the airport in Pune to test preparedness for effectively tackling emergency situations such as terrorist attacks, officials said.

As part of the exercise on the busy Fergusson College Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area and Mahatma Gandhi Road, two dummy bomb blasts were simulated.

"After this, personnel from multiple agencies, including police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), fire brigade, health and ambulance services, rushed in and carried out coordinated response measures," the Special Branch official said.

Traffic on the Fergusson College Road and nearby J M Road was diverted to facilitate the drill, he added.

Similarly, anti-hijacking operations were carried out at a DRDO lab in Vishrantwadi and at Pune International Airport, he said.

"Commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), Force One and personnel from various agencies took part in the exercise. A large contingent of more than 250 NGS commandos has come to take part in the exercise," said Sandip Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch ).

Vehicular traffic on the key routes leading to these areas were diverted.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the mock drills were carried out at multiple places to check the preparedness of various agencies in emergency situations like terror activities.

"Personnel from central agencies as well as from state took part in the exercises," he added.