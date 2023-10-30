Cops hold up traffic to nab two chain snatchers in Thane district

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) The police created a traffic jam to apprehend two men involved in eight cases of chain snatching in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The accused Waris Miraj Khan (24) and Mohammad Jaffar Qureshi (30) were apprehended by the police near Dombivili on October 27, said Sunil Kurade, assistant commissioner of police (Dombivili division).

The duo had robbed a school teacher on October 20. The police registered an offence under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and based on intelligence inputs, zeroed in on them, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at three locations and purposely delayed traffic after spotting the accused on a motorcycle, the official said.

The accused abandoned the motorbike and were about to flee the spot when the police team overpowered them, he said Gold worth Rs 8.18 lakh was recovered from the duo involved in eight cases of chain snatching, senior inspector Ashok Honmane said. PTI COR ARU