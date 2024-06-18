Cops involved in drug sale to be dismissed, property of smuggler to be attached, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Police official found involved in drug trade would be dismissed from service and the property of smugglers attached, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday while announcing tough steps to breaking the "nexus" between low-rank police staffers and smugglers.

Mann also announced the transfer of police officials at lower levels at a mass scale across the state and added that 10,000 police personnel will be recruited to strengthen the police department.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with the senior superintendents of police here, the chief minister said the police department would see reforms soon.

There have been allegations that officials have been working at the same police station for over 10 years, Mann said, adding that "favouritism" is going on.

Suggesting that there was a "nexus" between lower rank police officials and drug peddlers, the chief minister asked the state police chief to immediately transfer officials posted at a police station.

"If any police official is found to be involved in the sale of drugs, it will be seen as a sin and strict action will be taken. He will be dismissed. Later, he will be questioned to find out how long this was going on," Mann said.