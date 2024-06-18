Cops involved in drug trade will be dismissed, smugglers' property attached, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Any police official found involved in drug trade would be dismissed from service and the property of traffickers attached, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday while announcing tough steps to break the "nexus" between low-rank police officials and smugglers.

Mann also announced the transfer of police officials at lower levels on a mass scale across the state and added that 10,000 more police personnel will be recruited to strengthen the department.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with the senior superintendents of police here, Mann said the police department would see reforms soon.

During the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, a huge quantity of drugs and cash were seized in Punjab, the chief minister said.

"We got clues from where those came and what were their destination. We have the details," he said.

Mann said the day the model code of conduct ended, he called the director general of police, telling him to take action over the drug menace.

There have been allegations that officials have been working at the same police station for over 10 years, Mann said, adding that "favouritism" is going on.

Suggesting that there was a "nexus" between lower rank police officials and drug peddlers, the chief minister asked the state police chief to immediately transfer officials posted at a police station.

"If any police official is found to be involved in the sale of drugs, it will be seen as a sin and strict action will be taken. He will be dismissed. Later, he will be questioned to find out how long this was going on," Mann said.

He further said that if any drug smuggler is caught, then his property will be attached. "His property will be attached within a week of him getting caught." Mann said 10,000 police personnel will be recruited. "If we talk about the strength of police personnel, it was 80,000-81,000 in 2002 and today also the number is the same," he said.