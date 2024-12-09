Cops launch search for man who stalked school girl

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Police have launched a search for a 25-year-old man who along with two teenagers allegedly stalked a 14-year-old school girl in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said on Monday.
The main accused and two teenage boys followed the girl from her school to home between December 3 and December 7 and passed lewd comments, police said.
Police registered an FIR on Saturday under the provisions of sections 78 (Stalking),79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, against the three accused.
Police have summoned the parents of the two juvenile boys while a search is on for the main accused. PTI COR NSK