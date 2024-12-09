Cops launch search for man who stalked school girl

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Police have launched a search for a 25-year-old man who along with two teenagers allegedly stalked a 14-year-old school girl in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The main accused and two teenage boys followed the girl from her school to home between December 3 and December 7 and passed lewd comments, police said.

Police registered an FIR on Saturday under the provisions of sections 78 (Stalking),79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, against the three accused.

Police have summoned the parents of the two juvenile boys while a search is on for the main accused. PTI COR NSK