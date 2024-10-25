Cops nab accused within hours of man's murder in Thane district

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man within hours of him stabbing a person to death over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Gurav Kiran Udanshive, in connection with the murder that occurred in Ulhasnagar town late on Thursday night, Thane police PRO Sailesh Salvi said.

The police were alerted about a man being attacked with a sharp weapon on a road. A team reached the scene and took the victim, Bharat Shayamlal Duseja (35), to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Duseja had multiple stab wounds on his face, neck, and chest, he said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

The accused, a resident of Indira Nagar in Ulhasnagar, attempted to flee the town with his wife and was nabbed from Kalyan railway station within five hours of the killing, he said.

The victim and the accused had some disputes. Udanshive had caught hold of the victim and stabbed him with the sharp weapon in public, the official said, adding that further probe is on. PTI COR ARU